Parliamentary Polls Close In Central Asia's Uzbekistan

Parliamentary Polls Close in Central Asia's Uzbekistan

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) Polls have closed in the Central Asian nation of Uzbekistan, with 71 percent of the population estimated to have cast ballots in the parliamentary vote, according to the electoral body.

The 71.1 percent turnout is lower than 89 percent who showed up in the election five years ago. The figure was published on the Central Election Commission's website.

"No serious violations of electoral regulations have been reported from any polling stations," the commission's chairman, Mirza-Ulugbek Abdusalomov, told reporters.

Five parties are vying for seats in the 150-seat lower house of the Uzbek legislature. They are the Liberal Democratic Party (Ozlidep), the Democratic Party (Milliy Tiklanish), the People's Democratic Party (PDP), the Social Democratic Party (Adolat) and the Ecological Movement.

