MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Tunisia's parliamentary speaker Rachid Ghannouchi has criticized his country's neutral approach to the conflict in Libya, saying it threatened Tunisian security.

"If there is a fire at your neighbor, you cannot be neutral; extinguishing the fire is a duty and necessity, so passive neutrality makes no sense," Ghannouchi told the state Turkish news agency Anadolu.

He argued that the economy and security of Tunisia, which has a 286 mile border with Libya, depended on what was happening in the neighboring country.

"We call for positive neutrality by pushing all rivals to a political and peaceful solution... Our vision is that a political solution in Libya is the safest way to overcome insecurity and chaos," he said.

Tunisia has maintained neutrality throughout the nine-year-long Libyan conflict and has refused to join forces with Turkey, which backs Fayez Sarraj's government in Tripoli against eastern-based forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar.