Parliamentary Speaker Criticizes Tunisia's Neutrality On Libya Conflict

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 07:59 PM

Parliamentary Speaker Criticizes Tunisia's Neutrality on Libya Conflict

Tunisia's parliamentary speaker Rachid Ghannouchi has criticized his country's neutral approach to the conflict in Libya, saying it threatened Tunisian security

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Tunisia's parliamentary speaker Rachid Ghannouchi has criticized his country's neutral approach to the conflict in Libya, saying it threatened Tunisian security.

"If there is a fire at your neighbor, you cannot be neutral; extinguishing the fire is a duty and necessity, so passive neutrality makes no sense," Ghannouchi told the state Turkish news agency Anadolu.

He argued that the economy and security of Tunisia, which has a 286 mile border with Libya, depended on what was happening in the neighboring country.

"We call for positive neutrality by pushing all rivals to a political and peaceful solution... Our vision is that a political solution in Libya is the safest way to overcome insecurity and chaos," he said.

Tunisia has maintained neutrality throughout the nine-year-long Libyan conflict and has refused to join forces with Turkey, which backs Fayez Sarraj's government in Tripoli against eastern-based forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar.

