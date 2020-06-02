Parliamentary Speaker Criticizes Tunisia's Neutrality On Libya Conflict
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Tunisia's parliamentary speaker Rachid Ghannouchi has criticized his country's neutral approach to the conflict in Libya, saying it threatened Tunisian security.
"If there is a fire at your neighbor, you cannot be neutral; extinguishing the fire is a duty and necessity, so passive neutrality makes no sense," Ghannouchi told the state Turkish news agency Anadolu.
He argued that the economy and security of Tunisia, which has a 286 mile border with Libya, depended on what was happening in the neighboring country.
"We call for positive neutrality by pushing all rivals to a political and peaceful solution... Our vision is that a political solution in Libya is the safest way to overcome insecurity and chaos," he said.
Tunisia has maintained neutrality throughout the nine-year-long Libyan conflict and has refused to join forces with Turkey, which backs Fayez Sarraj's government in Tripoli against eastern-based forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar.