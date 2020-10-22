Lebanese President Michel Aoun has started consultations with legislators in a bid to appoint a new prime minister following the resignation of former cabinet chairman Mustapha Adib in late September, Aoun's office said on Thursday

The consultations were initially scheduled to be held on October 15, but were subsequently postponed until October 22 at the request of some parliamentary factions that requested more time to resolve internal disputes.

"President Aoun began parliamentary consultations to appoint the head in charge of forming the new government," the office wrote on Twitter.

On September 26, Lebanon's prime minister-designate Adib, who assumed the position a month ago following the massive blast at the port of Beirut, stepped down after failing to form a new government, which was one of the conditions set by Paris for continuing to support the country's economic recovery.

Aoun previously stated that Adib had been unwilling to consider the views of political factions on the formation of a new cabinet.