UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parliamentary Talks To Choose New Prime Minister Start In Lebanon - Aoun's Office

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 12:58 PM

Parliamentary Talks to Choose New Prime Minister Start in Lebanon - Aoun's Office

Lebanese President Michel Aoun has started consultations with legislators in a bid to appoint a new prime minister following the resignation of former cabinet chairman Mustapha Adib in late September, Aoun's office said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Lebanese President Michel Aoun has started consultations with legislators in a bid to appoint a new prime minister following the resignation of former cabinet chairman Mustapha Adib in late September, Aoun's office said on Thursday.

The consultations were initially scheduled to be held on October 15, but were subsequently postponed until October 22 at the request of some parliamentary factions that requested more time to resolve internal disputes.

"President Aoun began parliamentary consultations to appoint the head in charge of forming the new government," the office wrote on Twitter.

On September 26, Lebanon's prime minister-designate Adib, who assumed the position a month ago following the massive blast at the port of Beirut, stepped down after failing to form a new government, which was one of the conditions set by Paris for continuing to support the country's economic recovery.

Aoun previously stated that Adib had been unwilling to consider the views of political factions on the formation of a new cabinet.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Twitter Paris Beirut Lebanon September October Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Third session of the Joint Committee on Cooperatio ..

4 minutes ago

VEON’s Co-CEO Visits PTA

10 minutes ago

Wasim Akram shares picture of his smiling face fro ..

16 minutes ago

US Officials Urging Countries to Withdraw Support ..

33 seconds ago

Turkey's Akar Says Russian S-400 Were Tested in Si ..

35 seconds ago

Turkey's Purchase of Russian S-400 Systems Does No ..

38 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.