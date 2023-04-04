Part of Belarusian Attack Aircraft Able to Strike Using Nuclear Weapons - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) A part of the Belarusian attack aircraft have received the ability to strike using nuclear weapons, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"A part of the Belarusian attack aircraft have gained the ability to strike enemy targets with nuclear weapons," Shoigu said at a meeting with the leadership of the Russian armed forces.