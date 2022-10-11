Part of Dutch NATO Contingent to Withdraw From Slovakia - Slovak Defense Minister

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) The Netherlands will begin to withdraw on Tuesday part of its military personnel and one Patriot air defense system from Slovakia, which are part of the multinational NATO combat group stationed in the country, Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said.

"We have agreed with the allies that they will stay here as long as it takes.

We have also taken many security measures, thanks to which we can reduce the number of equipment, as well as the number of allied troops. We thank the Netherlands for the fact that their officers were here at a key moment," Nad was quoted as saying by Slovak broadcaster TA3.

According to the Slovak defense ministry, if necessary, the Dutch military personnel, as well as the Patriot air defense system, can be promptly returned to the republic.