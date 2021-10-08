(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) A part of 7-storey residential building collapsed in Georgia's resort town of Batumi on Friday and several people are believed to be trapped under the rubble, the Rustavi 2 broadcaster reported.

The search for people living in the building is underway but exact information on the possible number of victims is not yet available, the broadcaster added.