Parthenon Marbles loom large as Greek PM holds talks in London

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The British and Greek prime ministers held talks Tuesday focused on illegal migration and supporting Ukraine but with a long-running dispute over the Parthenon Marbles ancient art work looming over the meeting.

Britain's Keir Starmer hosted his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis amid reports that the centuries-old saga over the priceless sculptures could be moving towards a resolution.

The Marbles overshadowed Mitsotakis' last official visit to Britain, when Starmer's predecessor Rishi Sunak cancelled a planned meeting at the last minute after the Greek leader's public comments on the contentious issue reportedly irked the UK side.

Starmer, who took charge in July, underlined "the importance of the UK-Greece relationship", his office said in a readout of the talks which made no mention of the sculptures, also known as the Elgin Marbles.

It noted the pair "agreed to double-down" on joint actions to tackle illegal migration. It reiterated "their unwavering support for Ukraine" and "the urgent need for a ceasefire in Gaza".

However, Starmer's spokesman told reporters Britain's position on the Marbles has not changed and that the issue remained a matter for the British Museum.

"We have no plans to change the law that would permit a permanent move" of the sculptures back to Greece, the spokesman said.

"Decisions relating to the care and management and (the) sculptures are a matter for the trustees for the British Museum, which is operationally independent of the government."