Parthenon Marbles Loom Large As Greek PM Holds Talks In London
Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2024 | 10:29 PM
The British and Greek prime ministers held talks Tuesday focused on illegal migration and supporting Ukraine but with a long-running dispute over the Parthenon Marbles ancient art work looming over the meeting
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The British and Greek prime ministers held talks Tuesday focused on illegal migration and supporting Ukraine but with a long-running dispute over the Parthenon Marbles ancient art work looming over the meeting.
Britain's Keir Starmer hosted his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis amid reports that the centuries-old saga over the priceless sculptures could be moving towards a resolution.
The Marbles overshadowed Mitsotakis' last official visit to Britain, when Starmer's predecessor Rishi Sunak cancelled a planned meeting at the last minute after the Greek leader's public comments on the contentious issue reportedly irked the UK side.
Starmer, who took charge in July, underlined "the importance of the UK-Greece relationship", his office said in a readout of the talks which made no mention of the sculptures, also known as the Elgin Marbles.
It noted the pair "agreed to double-down" on joint actions to tackle illegal migration. It reiterated "their unwavering support for Ukraine" and "the urgent need for a ceasefire in Gaza".
However, Starmer's spokesman told reporters Britain's position on the Marbles has not changed and that the issue remained a matter for the British Museum.
"We have no plans to change the law that would permit a permanent move" of the sculptures back to Greece, the spokesman said.
"Decisions relating to the care and management and (the) sculptures are a matter for the trustees for the British Museum, which is operationally independent of the government."
Recent Stories
AC organizes public service court in Kallar Syedan
Uri faces acute power shortage in IIOJK, consumers take to street protest
LHC seeks report on tree cutting at electric bus station
Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underscore need for strong political will, glob ..
QAU holds 'Peace Walk' to celebrate Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities
Bugti increases 100 % in educational scholarships for disabled people
Thousands defy Georgia government threats to stage new rally
PTI holds track record of spreading violence through public meeting: Minister
PESCO takes action against ‘Kunda’ mafia in DIKhan
Lahore experiences dry, cold, partly cloudy weather
PU VC urges students to focus on knowledge, skills
Toshakhana-2 case adjourned till December 5
More Stories From World
-
Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underscore need for strong political will, global leadership to tac ..2 minutes ago
-
Thousands defy Georgia government threats to stage new rally18 minutes ago
-
Trump to attend Notre Dame reopeningin Paris7 minutes ago
-
Life jail term for killer in femicide that outraged Italy7 minutes ago
-
President Xi calls for advancing strategic partnership of cooperation with Nepal7 minutes ago
-
South Korea president declares martial law3 minutes ago
-
No-confidence vote draws France into new political crisis3 minutes ago
-
Ukraine pushes NATO for invite as Trump looms4 minutes ago
-
Namibia's ruling party headed for win after disputed vote4 minutes ago
-
No-confidence vote draws France into new political crisis3 hours ago
-
Solidarity, resourcefulness and cake fuel Georgia demos3 hours ago
-
Kyiv says repels Russian push over east Ukraine river3 hours ago