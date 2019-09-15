UrduPoint.com
Partial Lifting Of Iran Sanctions Mulled By Trump On The Eve Of Bolton's Leave - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 06:40 AM

Partial Lifting of Iran Sanctions Mulled by Trump On The Eve of Bolton's Leave - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump had an apparent disagreement with his former National Security Adviser, John Bolton, over the partial lifting of sanctions imposed by the United States on Iran, just a day before Bolton left his post, media report.

President Trump raised the idea of lifting sanctions during a discussion with Bolton in the Oval Office on Monday afternoon, NBC cited "a person close to Bolton" as saying on Saturday. According to the source, Bolton made it clear to the US president that he strongly disagreed with the idea.

Bolton left his post the following day.

Trump said that he had demanded Bolton's resignation, while the former national security adviser claims that he resigned himself. The vacant post is yet to be filled.

Israeli Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon said on Thursday, following a meeting with US Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Sigal Mandelker, that there were going to be no changes in US sanctions policy against Iran.

In May 2018, the United States pulled out of the 2015 international agreement intended to curb Iran's nuclear activity and re-introduced sanctions against Tehran.

