Partial Lockdown In Beijing Over Covid-19 Outbreak

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 12:44 PM

Partial lockdown in Beijing over Covid-19 outbreak

A partial lockdown was imposed on the Chinese capital Wednesday, with 1.6 million residents banned from leaving Beijing, after a handful of cases were detected

A partial lockdown was imposed on the Chinese capital Wednesday, with 1.6 million residents banned from leaving Beijing, after a handful of cases were detected.

Seven cases were reported in the city on Wednesday, including six in southern Daxing district.

All 1.

6 million residents of Daxing must not leave Beijing unless they have received special permission from the authorities and tested negative for Covid-19 in the past three days, the district said.

Meetings of 50 or more people in the district have been banned, while "weddings should be postponed and funerals simplified," the district government said.

It also ordered all kindergarten, Primary and secondary students in the district to study at home.

Residents of five Daxing neighbourhoods where the cases were detected were ordered to remain indoors.

Daxing includes one of the city's two international airports.

More Stories From World

