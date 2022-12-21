Partial Mobilization Aimed to Stabilize Front Line in Ukraine - Russian Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Partial mobilization in Russia was conducted to stabilize the situation on the front, defend the country's new territories and create conditions for a further offensive, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"Stabilization of the situation, protection of new territories and further offensive operations required the increase in fighting strength of our troops. Partial mobilization was conducted for that purpose," Shoigu said at a collegium meeting at the Defense Ministry.

The minister noted that Russia had not carried out mobilization and related activities since the end of World War II, which was why the country faced some difficulties at the early stage of the partial mobilization.

As many as 300,000 Russian citizens were drafted as a result of the mobilization. Another 830,000 Russians were exempted from it since they work at socially, militarily and economically significant facilities and another 20,000 people joined the special military operation as volunteers.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered partial mobilization in the country on September 21, the day after the Donetsk and Luhansk breakaway republics, as well as the Russian-controlled parts of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, scheduled referendums on accession to Russia.

The partial mobilization was prompted by the need to control the 1,000-kilometer (621-mile) contact line between Ukrainian- and Russian-controlled territories, according to Shoigu.