Partial Release of Frozen Iranian Foreign Assets Not Connected to US - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) Partial unfreezing of Iran's assets is not related to the United States or any concessions with regard to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) talks, IRNA news agency said on Monday, citing Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh.

According to the spokesman, some agreements were reached to release part of Iranian assets, but this has nothing to do with the US. Speaking of the Vienna talks, Khatibzadeh said that some issues remained unresolved.

On March 26, the EU announced that the Vienna negotiations were nearing the final stretch. Shortly after, Khatibzadeh blamed the US for holding back the talks in Vienna on the restoration of JCPOA by tying them to its domestic issues.

On April 11, Iran confirmed that it would receive part of its $7 billion assets unfrozen by South Korea by the end of last week.

The United States and its allies have imposed several rounds of crippling economic sanctions on Iran over the past 40 years due to Iran's nuclear program. In 2015, Iran signed JCPOA with the P5+1 group � the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and Germany, as well as the European Union. It required Tehran to scale back its nuclear program and drastically reduce its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including the lifting of an arms embargo five years after the deal was made.

Iranian funds were frozen soon after former US President Donald Trump withdrew his country from JCPOA in 2018 and re-imposed tough sanctions on Tehran. Iran currently has more than $100 billion assets frozen in foreign countries.