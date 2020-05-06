UrduPoint.com
Partial Unemployment In France To Be Prolonged After Lockdown Lifted - French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire

The partial unemployment system implemented by the French government to prevent small enterprises from going bankrupt amid the COVID-19 outbreak will be prolonged, as some sectors will be unable to resume their activity after May 11, French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday

Two months ago, when the lockdown measures were introduced in France to curb the coronavirus pandemic, a petition was sent to the government, urging it to provide financial supporting measures for small companies hit by the health crisis. As of Wednesday afternoon, over 137,000 people had signed the petition.

"We have implemented a massive program to support you [French businesses] and prevent bankruptcies, which will be extended for the time it takes: partial unemployment [measures] remains after businesses resume its work," Le Maire said in a response to the petition.

In addition, the Solidarity Fund, introduced by the French government as one of the financial measures in response to the pandemic, has been expanded and strengthened, according to La Maire.

The fund will remain open after May for all the companies eligible to benefit from the state assistance.

The French government will announce a reopening date for companies unable to resume activity immediately after the lockdown lifted at the end of May, Le Maire said.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, French Labor Minister Muriel Penicaud announced that 12.1 million employees, or 998 thousand companies, were currently engaged in the partial unemployment program. She confirmed that enterprises that will remain closed after May 11 due to health restrictions are to continue to receive state assistance for as long as necessary.

As of Wednesday, France has registered 170,694 coronavirus cases, with the death toll at 25,538 and 58,950 recoveries.

