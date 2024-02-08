Open Menu

Partial Vote Results Show Azerbaijan President Cements Grip On Power

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2024 | 05:18 PM

Partial vote results show Azerbaijan president cements grip on power

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev secured a fifth consecutive term in elections on Wednesday, partial official results showed, an expected outcome after his country's landmark victory over Armenian separatists last year

Baku, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev secured a fifth consecutive term in elections on Wednesday, partial official results showed, an expected outcome after his country's landmark victory over Armenian separatists last year.

The early tallies showed that Aliyev won the election with 92.1 percent of the votes after 54.5 percent of electoral precincts declared results, in a ballot held amid a crackdown on independent media and in the absence of any real opposition.

Turnout was 67.7 percent, Central Election Commission chief Mazahir Panahov told a press conference.

Aliyev was heralded at home in September after his troops recaptured the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region from Armenian separatists who had controlled it for decades.

But the oil-rich nation's main opposition parties boycotted the vote, which one opposition leader, Ali Kerimli of the Popular Front party, called an "imitation of democracy".

"There are no conditions in the country for the conduct of free and fair elections," he said.

The six other candidates who were running are little-known and have praised Aliyev as a great statesman and commander-in-chief since he announced the election in December, a year ahead of schedule.

Singing patriotic songs, several thousand of Aliyev supporters gathered on Wednesday evening in the streets of central Baku to celebrate his re-election.

Some demonstrators held signs that read "Karabakh's liberator" and "We are proud of you!"

The president and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva went to Karabakh on Wednesday to cast their ballots in the region's main city of Khankendi.

For the first time in Azerbaijan's post-Soviet history, 26 polling stations opened in Karabakh.

The enclave has been largely deserted after its entire ethnic-Armenian population -- more than 100,000 people -- fled to Armenia after Baku's takeover.

Related Topics

Election Election Commission Of Pakistan Democracy Vote Baku Armenia Azerbaijan September December Media From Opposition

Recent Stories

Election 2024: Polling stations time comes to end

Election 2024: Polling stations time comes to end

36 minutes ago
 President Alvi congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his v ..

President Alvi congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his victory in Azerbaijan's preside ..

9 minutes ago
 People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations a ..

People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations across Pakistan as election pro ..

3 hours ago
 Tokyo shares jump on tech rally, easy money stance

Tokyo shares jump on tech rally, easy money stance

6 minutes ago
 Ex-PM, diplomat DJ lead race for Finland presidenc ..

Ex-PM, diplomat DJ lead race for Finland presidency

6 minutes ago
 Wiggins leads NBA Warriors over injury-hit 76ers, ..

Wiggins leads NBA Warriors over injury-hit 76ers, Celtics win

6 minutes ago
Asian markets mixed after Wall St record, Shanghai ..

Asian markets mixed after Wall St record, Shanghai extends rally

6 minutes ago
 EAD, Modon Properties introduce region’s first s ..

EAD, Modon Properties introduce region’s first smog-free tower for cleaner fut ..

6 minutes ago
 Feature: A year on, Turkish woman recalls painful ..

Feature: A year on, Turkish woman recalls painful details of deadly earthquake

4 minutes ago
 Asian stock markets see mixed figures on Thursday

Asian stock markets see mixed figures on Thursday

4 minutes ago
 U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on ..

U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today

5 hours ago
 Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolv ..

Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues

5 hours ago

More Stories From World