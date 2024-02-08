Partial vote results show Azerbaijan president cements grip on power

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev secured a fifth consecutive term in elections on Wednesday, partial official results showed, an expected outcome after his country's landmark victory over Armenian separatists last year

Baku, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev secured a fifth consecutive term in elections on Wednesday, partial official results showed, an expected outcome after his country's landmark victory over Armenian separatists last year.

The early tallies showed that Aliyev won the election with 92.1 percent of the votes after 54.5 percent of electoral precincts declared results, in a ballot held amid a crackdown on independent media and in the absence of any real opposition.

Turnout was 67.7 percent, Central Election Commission chief Mazahir Panahov told a press conference.

Aliyev was heralded at home in September after his troops recaptured the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region from Armenian separatists who had controlled it for decades.

But the oil-rich nation's main opposition parties boycotted the vote, which one opposition leader, Ali Kerimli of the Popular Front party, called an "imitation of democracy".

"There are no conditions in the country for the conduct of free and fair elections," he said.

The six other candidates who were running are little-known and have praised Aliyev as a great statesman and commander-in-chief since he announced the election in December, a year ahead of schedule.

Singing patriotic songs, several thousand of Aliyev supporters gathered on Wednesday evening in the streets of central Baku to celebrate his re-election.

Some demonstrators held signs that read "Karabakh's liberator" and "We are proud of you!"

The president and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva went to Karabakh on Wednesday to cast their ballots in the region's main city of Khankendi.

For the first time in Azerbaijan's post-Soviet history, 26 polling stations opened in Karabakh.

The enclave has been largely deserted after its entire ethnic-Armenian population -- more than 100,000 people -- fled to Armenia after Baku's takeover.