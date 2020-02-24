Participants in Assange Extradition Hearing Ask Supporters to Not Interfere in Proceedings

Legal representatives of the WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, whose extradition hearing at Woolwich Crown Court began on Monday, and reporters in attendance have asked dozens of demonstrators attending the proceedings to be quieter, a Sputnik correspondent at the scene reports

LONDON/ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) Legal representatives of the WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, whose extradition hearing at Woolwich Crown Court began on Monday, and reporters in attendance have asked dozens of demonstrators attending the proceedings to be quieter, a Sputnik correspondent at the scene reports.

Journalists covering the proceedings were asked by court officials whether or not to ask Assange's supporters to be quieter. The reporters in attendance supported the statement, and the WikiLeaks founder, while thanking his supporters, stated that he was having trouble focusing.

"I am having difficulty concentrating, this noise is not helpful. I'm very appreciative of the public support, I understand they must be disgusted," Assange said.

The WikiLeaks founder was then asked by judge Vanessa Baraitser to remain quiet and pass all requests through his legal team.

Dozens of Assange's supporters have gathered outside the court, calling for his release. The chants can be heard inside the courtroom, meaning that reporters have had difficulties hearing the words of James Lewis, the lawyer representing the United States at the trial.

After the request was made, while supporters were quieter, they continued to chant in support of the WikiLeaks founder. Journalists are also having difficulties reporting on the trial as the microphones in the courtroom are working poorly.

Elsewhere in Europe, approximately two dozen Greek journalists have begun a demonstration outside the UK Embassy in Athens demanding Assange's release. The journalists, from leading print and broadcast outlets, chanted slogans in support of the WikiLeaks founder and also signed a joint letter that will be sent to the governments of the UK, the US, and Australia in defense of Assange.

Participants in the demonstration demand that the UK stop the physical and psychological torture of Assange, who is currently being held in Belmarsh prison. The authors of the letter ask the US to stop the illegal prosecution and defamation of a journalist who uncovered war crimes, for which Washington should be prosecuted. Finally, they urge Australia to protect their citizen and arrange his return.

The opening arguments of Assange's extradition hearing will be heard this week before the case will be adjourned. Proceedings are expected to resume on May 18 for three weeks of evidence and witness testimony, with a verdict expected shortly after. The court is scheduled to resume proceedings on May 18 for witness testimony and the presentation of evidence.

Assange faces extradition to the US to stand trial on 18 Federal charges, many in relation to the US Espionage Act. The WikiLeaks founder could be sentenced to a maximum of 175 years incarceration if convicted.