Participants In Corrupt Scheme To Save $1Bln Power Plant Plead Guilty - US Justice Dept.

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) A political strategist in the US state of Ohio and an energy company lobbyist admitted guilt in a racketeering conspiracy involving more than $60 million funneled through a tax-exempt charity for a campaign to save a proposed $1 billion bailout of nuclear power plants, the Justice Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"Jeffrey Longstreth, 44, and Juan Cespedes, 41, of Columbus, each pleaded guilty to participating in a racketeering conspiracy involving more than $60 million paid to a 501(c)(4) entity to pass and uphold a billion-dollar nuclear plant bailout," the release said.

The Justice Department said that Longstreth, the political strategist, campaigned to defeat a ballot referendum in which voters were given the chance to overturn a bailout that had been approved by the state legislature.

Cespedes funded the campaign with money laundered through Generation Now, a non-profit social welfare organization, it added.

Longstreth admitted organizing Generation Now for Householder. In addition to funding the power-plant campaign, the non-profit was also used to receive bribe money to fund a bid by Householder to become speaker of the state House of Representatives.

The racketeering conspiracy as charged in this case is punishable by up to 20 years in prison, according to the release.

