Participants in Iran Nuclear Deal Proceed From US Return to Agreement - Russian Envoy

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The participants in the Iran nuclear deal proceed from the fact that the United States will return to it, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said.

On Wednesday, the fourth round of talks on the Iran nuclear deal, aimed at restoring the agreement and returning the United States to its participants, ended in Vienna.

"The issue of the return of the United States was not specifically discussed, probably such a moment will come during the fifth round. But everyone assumes that the United States will return," Ulyanov told reporters.

According to the diplomat, the subject of negotiations is the complete restoration of the nuclear deal in its original form, as it was in 2015, "no appendages, no withdrawals are expected." As for the US sanctions to be lifted against Iran as part of this process, the specific list is still being specified, but it is clear that it is about lifting the bulk of anti-Iranian sanctions, Ulyanov stressed.

"It is now largely clear what steps each side should take, primarily the Americans and the Iranians, but it is necessary to determine how they will be implemented in practical terms. I mean to develop something like an implementation plan," the diplomat added.

There are grounds for optimism in the negotiations to restore the nuclear deal, Ulyanov said.

"There are grounds for optimism, although, I repeat, in such matters, an unforeseen development of events can never be ruled out," he said, adding that it feels like the negotiations are accelerating, and reaching an agreement is possible "in the foreseeable future."