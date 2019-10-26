UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Participants Of Afghan Consultations In Moscow Agree To Revive US-Taliban Talks - Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 12:40 AM

Participants of Afghan Consultations in Moscow Agree to Revive US-Taliban Talks - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) Envoys from Pakistan, China, Russia and the United States "categorically" agreed at Afghan consultations in Moscow on Friday that the US-Taliban talks should be resumed, Pakistani Additional Foreign Secretary Muhemmed Aejaz told Sputnik.

"The forum has been supportive of this and we are hopeful that it [talks] restarts as soon as possible ... If you look at the joint statement it says very categorically [that the talks should be renewed] and of course the US side was part of it [joint statement]," the senior diplomat, who headed the Pakistani delegation, said in an interview.

US President Donald Trump broke off in September after a US soldier was killed in a Taliban-claimed bomb blast in Kabul. The Pakistani diplomat said it would only be natural for the IS-Taliban talks to continue after so much understanding had been reached and "a lot of effort has been put in it.

"

"There is a general hope that it needs to be restarted because the progress that has been achieved after painstaking efforts by the two sides - the US and the Taliban - in nine rounds of talks is something very important," Aejaz said.

He added that the four participants of Moscow talks had reaffirmed their commitment to a peaceful solution for the decades-old conflict in Afghanistan.

"I can say that there is consensus among all the four parties that the only way is a peaceful solution and there is a need to expedite the efforts to reach it early rather than late," Muhemmed Aejaz said.

Moscow has hosted several rounds of consultations on Afghan peace in past years. The recent round was attended by the US special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, who headed the US delegation to Doha for meetings with the Qatar-based political office of the Taliban movement.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Bomb Blast Moscow Russia China Trump Doha Progress United States September All From

Recent Stories

Young Chinese techies imitate human hand movement ..

2 hours ago

PTCL, MoITT organizes art exhibition to support Ka ..

16 minutes ago

Gulalai's father sent to jail on 14-day judicial r ..

2 hours ago

Group busted for manufacturing fake anti-dengue sy ..

44 minutes ago

Angola Invites Russia to Invest in Mining, Agricul ..

44 minutes ago

France Interested in Working With Russia on Develo ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.