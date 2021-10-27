UrduPoint.com

Participants Of Afghanistan Meeting In Tehran Call For Continuing Political Dialogue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 07:39 PM

Participants of Afghanistan Meeting in Tehran Call for Continuing Political Dialogue

Participants of the meeting of Afghanistan's neighbors, hosted by Tehran, on Wednesday called on all interested parties, including the Taliban (banned in Russia) to continue the political dialogue, according to the joint statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Participants of the meeting of Afghanistan's neighbors, hosted by Tehran, on Wednesday called on all interested parties, including the Taliban (banned in Russia) to continue the political dialogue, according to the joint statement.

"Expressing the strong support of neighboring countries of Afghanistan to achieve peace, stability and national reconciliation in the country and encouraging all parties, including Taliban to continue political dialogue and consultations for the solution of the outstanding issues, and future development of the nation," the statement read.

Participants of the meeting also urged countries "primarily responsible for the difficulties in Afghanistan" to provide Kabul with "urgently needed economic, livelihood and humanitarian assistance."

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Russia Tehran All

Recent Stories

Russia to Counter NATO's Potential Eastward Expans ..

Russia to Counter NATO's Potential Eastward Expansion - Foreign Minister

49 seconds ago
 French Commission Finds 22,000 Children Exposed to ..

French Commission Finds 22,000 Children Exposed to Sexual Violence Annually

51 seconds ago
 India Says Alarmed by China's New Boundary Law, Fe ..

India Says Alarmed by China's New Boundary Law, Fears Impact on Existing Deals

52 seconds ago
 Iran Calls on Taliban to Create Inclusive Governme ..

Iran Calls on Taliban to Create Inclusive Government in Afghanistan - Foreign Mi ..

25 minutes ago
 German Economy Minister Lowers 2021 Growth Forecas ..

German Economy Minister Lowers 2021 Growth Forecast to 2.6%

25 minutes ago
 US Issues 1st Passport With X Gender Marker - Stat ..

US Issues 1st Passport With X Gender Marker - State Dept.

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.