Participants of Afghanistan Meeting in Tehran Call for Continuing Political Dialogue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Participants of the meeting of Afghanistan's neighbors, hosted by Tehran, on Wednesday called on all interested parties, including the Taliban (banned in Russia) to continue the political dialogue, according to the joint statement.

"Expressing the strong support of neighboring countries of Afghanistan to achieve peace, stability and national reconciliation in the country and encouraging all parties, including Taliban to continue political dialogue and consultations for the solution of the outstanding issues, and future development of the nation," the statement read.

Participants of the meeting also urged countries "primarily responsible for the difficulties in Afghanistan" to provide Kabul with "urgently needed economic, livelihood and humanitarian assistance."