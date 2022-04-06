Participants of Berlin Conference to Support Moldova With Aid Worth $762.3Mln - Germany

Participants of Berlin conference will support Moldova with aid totaling 695 million euros ($762.3 million) via various financial instruments, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) Participants of Berlin conference will support Moldova with aid totaling 695 million Euros ($762.3 million) via various financial instruments, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday.

"We will strengthen Moldova's defense capabilities also in the financial sector.

Today, we decided to support Moldova with loans, budgetary aid, and other financial assistance amounting to 695 million euros," Baerbock told reporters after the conference.

Earlier in the day, Germany has offered a no-strings-attached loan estimating at 50 million euros ($54 million) to support Moldova amid a huge influx of the Ukrainian refugees.