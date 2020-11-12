UrduPoint.com
Participants Of Damascus Conference Reaffirm Commitment To Syria's Territorial Integrity

Thu 12th November 2020 | 10:22 PM

Participants of the International Conference on Facilitating the Return of Refugees to Syria signed a final statement expressing their determination to resist attempts to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Participants of the International Conference on Facilitating the Return of Refugees to Syria signed a final statement expressing their determination to resist attempts to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria.

"Reaffirmed their strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Syria as well as to the goals and principles of the UN Charter. In this regard, they underlined the necessity to respect universally recognized international legal decisions, including the provisions of the respective UN resolutions, and expressed their determination to confront all the efforts that aim to subvert the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic and threaten stability and security in the region," the statement says.

The participants also declared their determination to continue the fight against terrorism, including against the Islamic State, Jabhat al-Nusra, and groups and organizations associated with Al-Qaeda (all organizations are banned in Russia) and other terrorist groups.

They stressed that the ceasefire regime will under no circumstances apply to offensive or defensive actions against these individuals, groups, enterprises and organizations, the document says.

In addition, the conference participants expressed their belief that the Syrian conflict had no military solution and could only be resolved through a political process by the Syrians themselves with the assistance of the UN.

They also emphasized the important role of the Constitutional Committee, created in pursuance of the decisions of the Congress of the Syrian National Dialogue in Sochi, which in its work should be guided by the desire for compromise and constructive interaction without foreign interference and externally imposed deadlines.

