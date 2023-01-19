Participants of Demonstration Against Pension Reform Clash With Police in Paris

UrduPoint.com

The participants of a demonstration against pension reform clash with police in Paris, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported on Thursday

Demonstrations are taking place across France on Thursday amid a nationwide strike against the pension reform, at the initiative of eight leading French trade unions (CFDT, CGT, FO, CFE-CGC, CFTC, Usa, Solidaires, FSU).

A large-scale protest began on the Republic Square in Paris at 13:00 GMT. Tens of thousands of protesters are moving towards the Nation Square.

Clashes began after radicals began throwing stones, bottles, flares and firecrackers at the police. In response, the police used tear gas and began to push the crowd back by force.

