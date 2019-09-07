Participants of Detainee Release Agreed by Kiev, Moscow Taking Off From Ukraine - Lawyer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) Participants of the simultaneous detainee release agreed by Kiev and Moscow are flying out from Ukraine to Russia, Ukrainian lawyer Valentin Rybin said Saturday.

"Flying out," Rybin said on his Facebook page and published a photo of a plane with a Russian flag.

"Without Ruslan [Gadzhiev]," Rybin added.

Russia and Ukraine began work on the simultaneous release of detained and convicted persons in the end of the summer. Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum that the issue would be settled in the near future.

On Friday, Rybin said on Facebook that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had pardoned people, whose simultaneous release was discussed by Kiev and Moscow. According to the lawyer, they were being brought to the agreed place for release.