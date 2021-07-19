UrduPoint.com
Participants Of Doha Talks Agree On Need To Reach Compromise - Communique

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 01:40 AM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) The delegations of the Afghan government and the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) have agreed to reach a compromise that benefits all Afghans and is based on the principles of islam, according to a communique that was read out by Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the Kabul delegation and chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, at a press conference on Sunday.

"The sides have agreed to find a just and enduring solution to the problem as soon as possible. They realize the necessity of reaching a compromise that would be meet the interests and wishes of all men and women in Afghanistan in keeping with the Islamic principles," the communique read.

