Participants of EU Summit Agreed on Sanctions Against Turkey - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Participants of the EU Summit have agreed to impose sanctions on Turkey over its drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Agence France-Presse reported on Friday, citing diplomatic sources.

Turkey has been engaged in a long-standing maritime border dispute with Greece and Cyprus over the size of their exclusive economic zones in the Eastern Mediterranean. Athens and Nicosia have voiced their strong objection to the presence of Turkish exploration vessels in waters that both Greece and Cyprus claim to be part of their respective exclusive economic zones. The scramble for exclusive rights to the area is exacerbated by the presence of considerable gas deposits in the region.