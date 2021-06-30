UrduPoint.com
Participants Of G20 Meeting In Matera Talked About Need To Stop Conflicts -Russia's Pankin

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 08:00 AM

Participants of G20 Meeting in Matera Talked About Need to Stop Conflicts -Russia's Pankin

MATERA (Italy) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) The participants of discussions at the meeting of foreign ministers in Matera, Italy, spoke about the need to stop conflicts, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said.

"Today, representatives of different countries and regions stressed that...

it is necessary to stop conflicts, to create conditions to eliminate social tensions in society, competition that leads to tensions in society, to resolve conflicts to prevent extremism and terrorism," Pankin told Russian reporters Tuesday after the ministerial.

"The format of discussing such economic issues has a full basis, and the participants of discussions pointed out these aspects," he said.

