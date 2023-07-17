(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ankara hopes Russia will unveil its decision on the extension of the grain deal on Monday, as participants of the Black Sea Grain Initiative are waiting for it, a source, familiar with the negotiations told Sputnik

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Ankara hopes Russia will unveil its decision on the extension of the grain deal on Monday, as participants of the Black Sea Grain Initiative are waiting for it, a source, familiar with the negotiations told Sputnik.

The grain deal, officially known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, expires on July17. On Sunday, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said Ankara expected a positive decision on the extension.

"As of now, there has been no new information. We are expecting a decision," the source told Sputnik, answering a question on whether the participants are familiar with Russia's stand on the extension.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia might suspend its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative until obligations toward Moscow are fulfilled.

In a phone call with his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, Putin said that the main objective of the grain deal, namely to supply grain to countries in need, including the ones in Africa, has not been achieved.

Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations struck a deal to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on July 22, 2022. The agreement was made as part of a package deal, the second part of which, the three-year Russia-UN memorandum, provides, among other things, for unblocking of Russian agricultural exports, the re-connection of the Russian Agricultural Bank to the SWIFT payment system. Moscow has said this part of the package agreement has not yet been implemented.