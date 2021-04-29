Participants of Informal Talks on Cyprus Fail to Reach Agreement - UN

Participants of the informal UN-hosted talks on Cyprus reunification have failed to reach an agreement at negotiations in Geneva and will reconvene again probably in two or three months, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Participants of the informal UN-hosted talks on Cyprus reunification have failed to reach an agreement at negotiations in Geneva and will reconvene again probably in two or three months, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday.

"Unfortunately today, we were not able to reach the agreements that we would wish to reach, but we are not going to give up, and we will be doing our consultations in order to try to create the best possible environment for the next meeting," Guterres said during a briefing.

The UN chief also said that the participants will try to create "as much as possible, the conditions to allow for the next meeting to be successful."

"In the discussion we just finished, there was an understanding that probably two to three months should be the time framework that could be useful. If it is too short, the period, it will not allow for any meaningful positive development. If it is too long then it really doesn't help in our common search for a solution, for a settlement," Guterres added.