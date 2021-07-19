UrduPoint.com
Participants Of Intra-Afghan Talks Agree To Continue High-Level Negotiations - Communique

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) The participants of the intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha have agreed to continue the high-level talks until an agreement is reached, according to a joint communique.

"The negotiating sides have agreed to continue the high-level talks until an acceptable solution is reached and hold such meetings in the future.

The leaders of the delegations have tasked their negotiating teams with speeding up the talks," the communique, provided at a press conference by Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah, read.

The sides also agreed to speed up the peace process to overcome the current situation in Afghanistan.

Both sides stated that the civilian infrastructure must not be damaged. They also agreed on the need to avoid civilian casualties and secure deliveries of humanitarian aid to all regions of the country.

