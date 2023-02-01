Participants of Largest Strike in Decade Start March in Central London - Reports

Participants in the United Kingdom's biggest strike for a decade have begun to march in central London over pay increases and the rising cost of living, UK broadcaster Sky News reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) Participants in the United Kingdom's biggest strike for a decade have begun to march in central London over pay increases and the rising cost of living, UK broadcaster Sky news reported on Wednesday.

Hundreds of thousands of workers from various industries are on strike across the UK on Wednesday. Over 300,000 teachers from England and Wales and 70,000 employees of 150 British universities comprise the main group of strikers. In addition, British civil servants, railway workers and other transport staff are also taking part in the protest action.

Members of the National Education Union started their protest march from Portland Place, a street in the Marylebone district, heading for Westminster, the broadcaster said. They are protesting against the strikes (minimum service levels) bill and demanding a wage raise.

Photos published by Sky News show a large crowd of people marching with banners, including some saying "We support our teachers! Fair Pay for Everyone!", "Care for Teachers!", "Teachers under Extinction!"

Earlier in the day, the Independent newspaper, citing the TomTom mapping company, reported that traffic density in UK cities plummeted on Wednesday morning due to the largest strike in a decade.

On January 10, Secretary of State for business Grant Shapps brought before parliament the strikes bill, which is designed to force workers in essential services such as health, education services, and fire and rescue, to provide a minimum service during a strike.

The United Kingdom has been witnessing a series of nationwide strikes due to record inflation and shrinking real wages, with railway workers, lawyers, nurses, airport employees, post office workers, university staff and workers from other industries taking part in the action.