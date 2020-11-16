Participants of Libyan Political Dialogue Agree to Continue Talks in One Week - UNSMIL

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) The participants of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Tunisia have agreed to resume talks in one week, in online format, UN Acting Special Envoy and Head of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Stephanie Williams said.

"We will continue to work on this [mechanism for selection of new executive positions], we are going to discuss this in a meeting coming up next week, I expect that a decision will be made very shortly to select the selection members," Williams told reporters at a briefing, broadcast on the UNSMIL Facebook page.

She added that there is good progress in the talks and the next meeting will be held via videoconference.

On Friday, Williams said that the participants of the forum had agreed that the date for national elections on a constitutional basis should be on December 24, 2021, 70 years after Libya's Declaration of Independence.

According to UNSMIL, Libya needs a new executive, which includes establishing a new and reformed Presidency Council and an effective government of national unity with a separate Prime Minister to reach the stage to hold elections.

The participants of the forum have been working on defining the eligibility criteria and a mechanism for the selection of these new executive positions, according to Williams.