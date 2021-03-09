UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Participants Of March 18 Afghan Conference To Discuss Ceasefire, Adopt Statement - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 08:49 PM

Participants of March 18 Afghan Conference to Discuss Ceasefire, Adopt Statement - Moscow

Participants of the international conference on Afghanistan on March 18 will discuss ways of a ceasefire in the Islamic Republic and will adopt a statement, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Participants of the international conference on Afghanistan on March 18 will discuss ways of a ceasefire in the Islamic Republic and will adopt a statement, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, told Sputnik earlier that the conference would be held in the format of a joint meeting of the so-called "expanded troika" (Russia, China, the United States, Pakistan) and Afghan delegations � including from the High Council for National Reconciliation, the group of the most prominent political figures, and the delegation of the Taliban movement.

"During the meeting, it is planned to discuss ways to promote the inter-Afghan talks in Doha, reduce the level of violence and end the armed conflict in Afghanistan, and establish this country as an independent, peaceful and self-sufficient state, free from terrorism and drug-related crime. Following its results, it is planned to adopt a joint statement," Zakharova said.

Qatari delegation will take part in the conference as an honored guest. Doha has been hosting intra-Afghan negotiations in recent months.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will greet the participants of the Moscow meeting, Zakharova added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Moscow Russia China Doha United States March From

Recent Stories

Gang kidnaps 25 villagers in central Nigeria

13 seconds ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Official Oleg Stepanov Na ..

15 seconds ago

6 vaccine centres set up in Sahiwal

19 seconds ago

Press Gallery played role of bridge between parlia ..

5 minutes ago

Domicile, PRCs to issue after scrutiny

5 minutes ago

Election Commission of Pakistan hears PTI's plea a ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.