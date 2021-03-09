Participants of March 18 Afghan Conference to Discuss Ceasefire, Adopt Statement - Moscow

Participants of the international conference on Afghanistan on March 18 will discuss ways of a ceasefire in the Islamic Republic and will adopt a statement, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Participants of the international conference on Afghanistan on March 18 will discuss ways of a ceasefire in the Islamic Republic and will adopt a statement, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, told Sputnik earlier that the conference would be held in the format of a joint meeting of the so-called "expanded troika" (Russia, China, the United States, Pakistan) and Afghan delegations � including from the High Council for National Reconciliation, the group of the most prominent political figures, and the delegation of the Taliban movement.

"During the meeting, it is planned to discuss ways to promote the inter-Afghan talks in Doha, reduce the level of violence and end the armed conflict in Afghanistan, and establish this country as an independent, peaceful and self-sufficient state, free from terrorism and drug-related crime. Following its results, it is planned to adopt a joint statement," Zakharova said.

Qatari delegation will take part in the conference as an honored guest. Doha has been hosting intra-Afghan negotiations in recent months.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will greet the participants of the Moscow meeting, Zakharova added.