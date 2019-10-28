Participants of Meeting on Afghanistan Urge Sides to Comply With Ceasefire - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Russia, China, the United States and Pakistan, following consultations last Friday in Moscow on Afghanistan, called on the parties to the conflict to comply with the ceasefire, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday.

"The participants of the meeting expect all parties to the conflict to comply with the ceasefire regime during the intra-Afghan talks in order to ensure conditions for reaching an agreement on a political road map for the future of Afghanistan," the ministry said after the meeting.

It said Russia, China, the United States and Pakistan had called on the Afghan government and the Taliban to "release a significant number of prisoners at the beginning of intra-Afghan negotiations."