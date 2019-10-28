UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Participants Of Meeting On Afghanistan Urge Sides To Comply With Ceasefire - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 03:41 PM

Participants of Meeting on Afghanistan Urge Sides to Comply With Ceasefire - Moscow

Russia, China, the United States and Pakistan, following consultations last Friday in Moscow on Afghanistan, called on the parties to the conflict to comply with the ceasefire, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Russia, China, the United States and Pakistan, following consultations last Friday in Moscow on Afghanistan, called on the parties to the conflict to comply with the ceasefire, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday.

"The participants of the meeting expect all parties to the conflict to comply with the ceasefire regime during the intra-Afghan talks in order to ensure conditions for reaching an agreement on a political road map for the future of Afghanistan," the ministry said after the meeting.

It said Russia, China, the United States and Pakistan had called on the Afghan government and the Taliban to "release a significant number of prisoners at the beginning of intra-Afghan negotiations."

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Moscow Russia China Road United States All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

AJK President welcomes letters by US Congress memb ..

14 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates &#039;Shams&#039; in Sha ..

14 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Czech President on Indepe ..

14 minutes ago

Belarus to Boost Security at Lithuanian Border Ami ..

2 seconds ago

Javeria, Bismah, Sadia hand Pakistan T20I series w ..

20 minutes ago

118 SNA martyred fighting YPG in Syria anti-terror ..

5 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.