Open Menu

Participants Of Protest March In French Nanterre Trying To Break Through To Prefecture

Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Participants of Protest March in French Nanterre Trying to Break Through to Prefecture

NANTERRE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) The participants of a protest march in memory of the teenager shot by the French police tried to break through to the prefecture of the city of Nanterre, the police are using tear gas, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported on Thursday.

On Tuesday, a teenager was shot in Nanterre after he refused to comply with police instructions. news media reported that the boy was driving a rental car and broke several traffic rules.

Related Topics

Protest Police Car Traffic March Gas Media

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

34 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adh ..

Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

49 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wi ..

UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

49 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

49 minutes ago
 ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 ..

ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 Syrian governorates

1 hour ago
 Gold slides to over 3-month low

Gold slides to over 3-month low

4 hours ago
Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha we ..

Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

5 hours ago
 Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious ..

Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious fervor

5 hours ago
 Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in ..

Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in 2023

5 hours ago
 Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to C ..

Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to Cyber Week in Tel Aviv

7 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosy ..

COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosystem to drive climate action d ..

7 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to defend its world champ ..

Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to defend its world champion at third round UIM F1H2O W ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World