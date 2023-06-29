Participants of Protest March in French Nanterre Trying to Break Through to Prefecture

NANTERRE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) The participants of a protest march in memory of the teenager shot by the French police tried to break through to the prefecture of the city of Nanterre, the police are using tear gas, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported on Thursday.

On Tuesday, a teenager was shot in Nanterre after he refused to comply with police instructions. news media reported that the boy was driving a rental car and broke several traffic rules.