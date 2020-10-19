UrduPoint.com
Participants Of Rally Against COVID-19 Measures In Prague May Face Charges - Police

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 08:25 PM

Participants of Rally Against COVID-19 Measures in Prague May Face Charges - Police

Police in the Czech Republic have detained more than 140 people during a weekend protest against the coronavirus restrictions, with at least 14 of them facing charges for breach of the state of emergency, Prague police spokeswoman Eva Kropacova told reporters on Monday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Police in the Czech Republic have detained more than 140 people during a weekend protest against the coronavirus restrictions, with at least 14 of them facing charges for breach of the state of emergency, Prague police spokeswoman Eva Kropacova told reporters on Monday.

Some 1,000 people, mainly football and hockey fans, gathered on Sunday at the Old Town Square in downtown Prague to protest against freshly-imposed COVID-19 measures, including restrictions on mass events. City authorities said the protest violated terms of the one-month state of emergency, introduced in late September, as participants ignored social distancing and breached the limit on public assembly. The protest grew into clashes, and police used water canons to disperse the rally.

"A total of 144 people were detained and criminal cases were opened against 14 of them on suspicion of violence against law enforcement officers and hooliganism.

The fact that these actions took place during a state of emergency will be taken into account," Kropacova said.

According to the spokeswoman, 25 police officers got injured during the Sunday rally and some police equipment was damaged.

The resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the Czech Republic prompted the authorities to tighten the restrictive measures. Schools and universities, food and entertainment businesses as well as cultural sites and sport facilities have been ordered to close. The consumption of alcohol in public spaces was also temporarily suspended.

As of Monday, the Czech Republic has confirmed close to 174,000 coronavirus cases, including 1,422 deaths. The Czech health authorities reported a record high of 11,105 new cases on Friday.

