Participants of Riots in Minsk Set Fire to Kiosk, Damaged Police Bus - Belta

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Participants of riots in Minsk's Serebryanka neighborhood smashed a police bus and set fire to a kiosk overnight to August 12, Belarusian state news agency Belta reported.

The agency said several hundred protesters had been involved in riots. It said protesters blocked roads, used Molotov cocktails and fireworks against law enforcement officers.

Mass protests began throughout Belarus on August 9, after the presidential elections, which were won by incumbent Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, who, according to the Central Election Commission, gained 80.08 percent of the vote.

On Tuesday evening, unauthorized protests continued, law enforcement officers used tear gas, water cannons and stun grenades against the protesters. According to the Interior Ministry, during the riots, one man died. He was trying to throw an unidentified explosive device at law enforcement officers.