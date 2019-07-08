Participants of Russia-Ukraine Teleconference Invited to Rossiya 1 TV Studio in Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Following the aggravation of the situation around a teleconference linkup with the Ukrainian channel NewsOne, Rossiya 1 television invited on Monday Ukrainian and Russian participants to its studio in Moscow on July 12, the press service of the All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK) reported.

NewsOne and Russia's Rossiya 1 planned to hold the teleconference on July 12. However, NewsOne said earlier on Monday that the teleconference had been canceled over threats to its journalists and an information campaign against the broadcaster.

"Teleconference with NewsOne was designed so that ordinary people, not politicians, would try, looking each other in the eyes, to discuss what united Russians and Ukrainians in the past and unites them in the present.

However, in the context of the recent events we cannot ignore the position of our Ukrainian colleagues, who believe that holding a teleconference may pose a threat to the safety of journalists and their families," the press service said.

"Taking these circumstances into account, we invite Russian and Ukrainian participants on July 12, on Friday, to the studio of the Rossyia 1 tv channel in Moscow. Because we are convinced:" We need to talk!" the press service stressed.