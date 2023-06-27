Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Participants of Special Operation Should Be in Russian Defense Ministry Leadership - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Participants in the special military operation should be in the leadership of the Russian Defense Ministry, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"In the near future and in the future, the backbone of the leadership of the Russian armed forces, including in its aviation unit, should be formed of those who show themselves properly in combat work," Putin said during a meeting with troops.

