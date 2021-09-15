UrduPoint.com

Participants Of Talks On Donbas Fail To Agree Mechanism To Control Truce

Participants of Talks on Donbas Fail to Agree Mechanism to Control Truce

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) The participants of a meeting of the security subgroup did not agree an updated coordination mechanism for monitoring the ceasefire in Donbas, Maria Kovshar, spokeswoman for the delegation of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) at the Minsk talks, said.

On Tuesday, talks of subgroups of the Contact Group on Donbas were held via videoconference. At a meeting of the security subgroup, the LPR and Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) planned to discuss an updated coordination mechanism for the Donbas truce.

"The most important task of the (security) subgroup remains the development of a project to improve and fully launch a coordination mechanism that would help in verifying and preventing violations of the ceasefire regime," Kovshar told reporters.

She clarified that during the three hours of the meeting of the subgroup, the negotiators did not advance on any point, as a result, "the coordination mechanism remained blocked by the Ukrainian side."

"Instead of working on the merits, Ukraine tried to blab any progress, diverting the dialogue aside and coming up with additional conditions, thereby avoiding in every possible way direct interaction with the republics of Donbas within the framework of the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire regime," Kovshar said.

