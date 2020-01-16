Participants of the International conference “Turkmenistan and International Organizations: Cooperation for Peace and Development” address to the UN Secretary General

We, the participants of the International Conference “Turkmenistan and International Organizations: Cooperation for Peace and Development”, dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan to be celebrated in 2020 held under the motto “Turkmenistan is the Homeland of Neutrality”, which was held in Ashgabat on January 14, 2020 under the Chairmanship of the President Turkmenistan Mr. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov

Calling for closer multilateral cooperation in the modern world to address the goals and principles embodied in the UN Charter, strengthen the international peace and security and ensure the economic, environmental, social and humanitarian development, Emphasizing the significance to implement the global strategies and programmes of the United Nations, in particular the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Noting that 2020 is the beginning of the decade of decisive actions, aimed at achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, Emphasizing that the implementation of the policy of neutrality, contributes to the strengthening the international and regional stability, plays an important role in developing peaceful, friendly and mutually beneficial relations between the countries of the world, Emphasizing that the policy of neutrality is intended to encourage the use of preventive diplomacy through multilateralism and political dialogue, Noting in this regard the productive work of the United Nations Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia, Supporting the constructive foreign policy of Turkmenistan based on the positive neutrality, as well as noting the experience of Turkmenistan as an effective partner of the United Nations in maintaining political stability at the regional and global levels, Welcoming Turkmenistan’s initiative on the creating the Group of Friends of Neutrality in the name of peace and security and drafting the Code of Practice on the effective application of the principles of neutrality to address international issues, Underlining that the celebration of the International Year of Peace and Confidence in 2021, declared by the United Nations General Assembly on the initiative of Turkmenistan, stands as a way to consolidate the efforts of the international community to establish a culture of peaceful dialogue between states in order to achieve sustainable peace, solidarity and harmony, Welcoming the decision of the Government of Turkmenistan to host the international high-level conference “The policy of neutrality and its importance in ensuring international peace, security and sustainable development” dedicated to the 25th anniversary of permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat on December 12, 2020, as well as to celebrate the International Day of Neutrality, Welcoming the invitation of the UN Secretary-General to participate in the biggest-ever global conversation on the role of global cooperation in building the future to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations Organization, We appeal to the Secretary-General of the United Nations: To continue providing the comprehensive support to the cooperation of the United Nations with neutral states in order to make greater use of the principles of neutrality and preventive diplomacy in ensuring international security and sustainable development, To support the initiatives and activities in the framework of the International Year of Peace and Confidence in 2021, as well as to facilitate the involvement of the UN member states, funds, programs and specialized agencies of the United Nations in developing and strengthening the culture of peace and trust, including through educational, information and awareness-raising activities; To promote the active involvement of the relevant UN agencies in the process of organizing and conducting the high-level international conference “The Policy of Neutrality and its Importance in Ensuring International Peace, Security and Sustainable Development” in Ashgabat on December 12, 2020, as well as the participation of the UN member states in the upcoming forum.