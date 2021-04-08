UrduPoint.com
Participants Of Trilateral Contact Group Confirm Cessation Of Fire - Kiev Delegation

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 08:50 AM

Participants of Trilateral Contact Group Confirm Cessation of Fire - Kiev Delegation

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) All participants of the Trilateral Contact Group on the settlement of the conflict in Donbas confirmed that they were within the framework of agreements on the ceasefire regime, Kiev delegation spokesman Oleksiy Arestovich said following the meeting.

An extraordinary meeting of the Contact Group was held on Wednesday via videoconference.

"All parties have confirmed that they are within the framework of the agreements of July 22 and are observing the ceasefire. At least in word. And de jure, no one indicated unwillingness to comply with it. Although it is difficult to predict how these promises in word will affect the situation in Donbas in reality," Arestovich said in a comment to Strana.ua.

