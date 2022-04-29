UrduPoint.com

Participants Of Upcoming CSTO Summit Likely To Discuss Situation In Ukraine - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2022 | 04:00 PM

The agenda of the upcoming summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will probably include the situation in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

"Of course, although this will be an anniversary summit, but, of course, there will also be substantive discussions and an exchange of views.

And, of course, it can be assumed with a high degree of certainty that the Ukrainian problem will also be touched upon," Peskov told reporters.

The date of the event was fixed, the spokesman said, adding that Moscow will inform of the exact date in a timely manner.

