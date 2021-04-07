UrduPoint.com
Participation In Greater Eurasian Partnership Open To EU - Lavrov

Wed 07th April 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The participation in the Greater Eurasian Partnership is open to the European Union, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Russia is interested in building up cooperation with the Pakistani, Indian and other partners in Eurasia. We have common interests, above all, ensuring security and improving the quality of life of the peoples of our countries. A unifying agenda is being promoted by the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin to develop Greater Eurasian Partnership," Lavrov told Pakistani newspaper The news International.

"Participation in it is open to all states of the continent, including the members of the EAEU, SCO, ASEAN, as well as, in case there is such interest, the European Union. Systematic implementation of the initiative will not only strengthen positive connectivity and improve the competitiveness of all participants but will also be a solid foundation in building a common continental space of peace and stability," he said.

