Participation In NATO Programs Should Not Be Compared To Integration - Kremlin

Participation in NATO Programs Should Not Be Compared to Integration - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Participation of former Soviet countries, including Armenia and Kazakhstan, in NATO programs, should not be compared to the integration in the alliance, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"One thing is participation in partnership programs, another thing is integration into the political and military infrastructure of the North Atlantic alliance," Peskov told reporters when asked what is Moscow's stance on the issue.

The spokesman also said that Russia is allied with most former Soviet countries which joined the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

