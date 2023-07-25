Participation of African Nations in Russia Summit Shows Desire to Strengthen Ties -Kremlin

Participation of many countries in the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg shows their desire to strengthen relations with Moscow despite current circumstances, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday, adding that 49 African nations out of 54 will present at the summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Participation of many countries in the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg shows their desire to strengthen relations with Moscow despite current circumstances, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday, adding that 49 African nations out of 54 will present at the summit.

"Despite the opposition of the Western countries, despite their pressure, sometimes very harsh (pressure), we still manage to hold the second Russia-Africa summit in this situation and, of course, the participation of the Africans confirms their desire to strengthen ties with our country, no matter what the circumstances," Ushakov told reporters.

The official added that 49 counties have confirmed their participation in the summit as of now, adding that 27 nations will be represented at the high level. In total, 17 presidents, 5 vice presidents, four heads of government and one head of parliament will be among participants, according to Ushakov.

"In addition, it is very important that literally all the leaders of the leading regional organizations in Africa will be present," Ushakov said.