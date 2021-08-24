Participation of Countries in Crimean Platform to Affect Their Ties With Russia - Moscow

Participation of various countries in the Crimean Platform event, held in Kiev on Monday, may affect Moscow's relations with them, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Participation of various countries in the Crimean Platform event, held in Kiev on Monday, may affect Moscow's relations with them, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"We will be forced to view the participation of individual countries, international organizations and their representatives in the Crimean Platform as an infringement on the territorial integrity of the Russian Federation, which will inevitably have a corresponding effect on our relations," Zakharova said in a statement.