UrduPoint.com

Participation Of Countries In Crimean Platform To Affect Their Ties With Russia - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 07:24 PM

Participation of Countries in Crimean Platform to Affect Their Ties With Russia - Moscow

Participation of various countries in the Crimean Platform event, held in Kiev on Monday, may affect Moscow's relations with them, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Participation of various countries in the Crimean Platform event, held in Kiev on Monday, may affect Moscow's relations with them, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"We will be forced to view the participation of individual countries, international organizations and their representatives in the Crimean Platform as an infringement on the territorial integrity of the Russian Federation, which will inevitably have a corresponding effect on our relations," Zakharova said in a statement.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Kiev May Event

Recent Stories

Taliban Not Ruling Out Armed Conflict in Panjshir ..

Taliban Not Ruling Out Armed Conflict in Panjshir - Reports

7 seconds ago
 Wife gets life jail, paramour death sentence for k ..

Wife gets life jail, paramour death sentence for killing husband

9 seconds ago
 One more COVID-19 patient dies, 147 test positive ..

One more COVID-19 patient dies, 147 test positive in Hyderabad

10 seconds ago
 KP Assembly passes employees' social security bill ..

KP Assembly passes employees' social security bill to ensure safety of workers

12 seconds ago
 Parliamentary Elections in Iraq to Be Held on Octo ..

Parliamentary Elections in Iraq to Be Held on October 10 As Scheduled - Foreign ..

16 seconds ago
 National Assembly body expresses concerns regardin ..

National Assembly body expresses concerns regarding highest number of GST perce ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.