Participation Of The President Of Turkmenistan In «The Central Asia – Russia» Summit

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18 OCT, 2022) In the afternoon, «the Central Asia-Russia» Summit was held in Astana, the agenda of which included the prospects for strengthening friendly relations and further strategic cooperation in the six-sided format.

It should be noted that Turkmenistan, which is implementing a constructive foreign policy strategy under the leadership of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, is making a constructive contribution to strengthening friendship and mutual understanding with all interested parties, establishing effective formats for close and mutually beneficial ties in politics, economics, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The course pursued by Turkmenistan to achieve these goals, active work aimed at developing a productive dialogue between the countries of Central Asia and Russia, is based on a reliable historical foundation and accumulated rich experience of interaction. In this regard, it is important to emphasize that the basis for today's meeting of the heads of state of Turkmenistan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan was laid at the high-level Inter-Parliamentary Forum of the countries of Central Asia and the Russian Federation held in Ashgabat on the initiative of the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of the Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in May this year.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov in his speech focused on the importance of continuing close multifaceted cooperation between the countries of Central Asia and Russia on the main aspects of the world and regional agenda: ensuring peace, stability, and security as a key factor in the successful development of our states, expanding and deepening integration economic and trade ties, solution of social and humanitarian problems.

During the speech, a number of substantive proposals and initiatives were voiced aimed at further developing interaction between the countries in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres within this promising format.

In the frames of the meeting, a detailed and interesting exchange of views took place on the topical aspects of cooperation between the Russian Federation and the countries of Central Asia. At the same time, analysis and review of the implementation of previously reached interstate agreements were given, and priority vectors for further joint activities were identified.

The most important item on the agenda was the topic of maintaining a high level of interpersonal ties between the six countries. In this regard, the need was stated to make joint efforts to preserve and strengthen in every possible way the centuries-old ties of friendship, good neighborliness, strategic partnership, and alliance.

The meeting participants unanimously agreed that the new format would give impetus to interaction in Central Asia, and the reached agreements would strengthen the foundation of relations between the states of Central Asia and the Russian Federation.

As an outcome of the Summit, a Joint Declaration of the Heads of State was adopted, which includes key issues of regional partnership in the Eurasian space. The document also reflects the prospects for further cooperation in the areas of politics and security, the trade and economic sector, and the cultural and humanitarian area.