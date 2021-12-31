Participation of US Military Officials in Security Talks Important - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) Participation of US and NATO high-ranking military officials in talks on security guarantees is very important for Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik.

The Russia-US talks on security guarantees will take place on January 10, followed by the Russia-NATO Council meeting on January 12 and Russia-OSCE consultations on January 13.

Lavrov said that Washington and its allies are currently reviewing Russia's proposals, as far as Moscow understands.

"Participation of high-ranking military personnel of the United States and the countries of the (NATO) alliance is fundamentally important for us," Lavrov said.

The minister added that Russia will not allow US and NATO to delay the process by "endless discussions."