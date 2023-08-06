Open Menu

Parties In Saudi-Hosted Talks Agree To Respect Ukraine's Territorial Integrity - Reports

Published August 06, 2023

Parties in Saudi-Hosted Talks Agree to Respect Ukraine's Territorial Integrity - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2023) Participants in the talks on Ukraine in the Saudi city of Jeddah have agreed that respect for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as that compliance with the United Nations Charter should underpin any peace agreement, Italian newspaper il Messaggero reported on Sunday, citing sources in the European Union.

Following the first day of the talks, the participants agreed to form working groups on the 10 points of the peace formula proposed by Kiev, the newspaper reported.

The talks have also not yet determined the timing of the meeting of heads of state, although it could happen by the end of 2023, the sources said.

Saudi Arabia is holding peace talks on Ukraine in Jeddah from August 5-6. It has invited representatives from some 30 countries, but not Russia. The Ukrainian presidential office said it expected the forum to endorse Kiev's peace formula, which includes a return to the pre-2014 borders.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said this week that some countries would try to use the forum to build a coalition against Russia, while Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow would follow the talks to understand what goals they were pursuing.

