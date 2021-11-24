UrduPoint.com

Parties In Talks For New German Coalition To Unveil Deal

The three political parties in talks to form Germany's next government said they will present their coalition agreement later Wednesday -- a deal that will put the Social Democrats (SPD) in charge for the first time in 16 years

Two months after the SPD beat Angela Merkel's conservative CDU-CSU bloc in a general election, leader Olaf Scholz and counterparts of the Greens and liberal Free Democrats will put forward the agreement at 1400 GMT.

Germany Angela Merkel Democrats Government Agreement Election

