Parties of 5+5 Libyan Committee Holding Separate Sessions With UN - Salame

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) The two sides of the 5+5 Libyan Committee are holding separate sessions with the UN, but they both have "genuine will" to reach a lasting ceasefire, Ghassan Salame, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, said Tuesday.

"There is a genuine will from both parties to sit together and to start negotiating together. There is an agreement that they have expressed to convert the truce into a lasting ceasefire, so the principle has been adopted from the first session, now the question is what are the conditions upon which they will do this conversion.

This is what we will discuss today, tomorrow and the day after tomorrow," Salame told a press conference.

"So far we have had separate sessions for both parties, but when the time comes I am sure they will sit together," the UN envoy said, asked if the two Libyan sides have been sitting together at the talks in Geneva.